BRIEF-Hoeft & Wessel reports Q3 revenues down to 14.5 mln euros
November 4, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hoeft & Wessel AG

* Sales revenues in third quarter of 14.5 million euros and EBIT of -2.1 million euros, result for Q3 2014 falls between weak Q1 and stronger Q2 of current financial year

* Says sales revenues for first nine months of 2014 financial year amount to 42.4 million euros and EBIT to -6.5 million euros

* Says corrects forecast for full 2014 financial year

* Says expectations now are for sales revenues for year to fall significantly short of previous year’s figure, and for EBIT to be negative in upper single-digit million range

* Says at Sept. 30, 2014 order portfolio amounted to 53.6 million euros, which is well above level at end of 2013 (40.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

