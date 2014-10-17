FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare signs distribution of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate with Aceto
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare signs distribution of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate with Aceto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Says Hofseth Biocare ASA signs distribution of Salmon Protein Hydrolysate with Aceto Health Ingredients GmbH for the European market

* Says the agreement is the largest of its kind HBC has signed and will give revenues in 2015 and onward

* Says agreement includes exclusive rights for Aceto to distribute progo as a human nutrition ingredient in EU and Swiss market

* Says agreement is signed conditional to sales performance and market efforts by Aceto

* Says agreement strengthens HBC sales in European market through Aceto`s sales force. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

