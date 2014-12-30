FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hofseth BioCare receives orders from European customer
December 30, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hofseth BioCare receives orders from European customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Hofseth BioCare has received an order from a European customer on all HBCs main products

* Says will supply finished consumer products on salmon oil, protein and calcium

* The products will be marketed and sold together as a “whole fish” concept, where it all three products is sold in one SKU

* Says first orders for Germany has a value of 11.3 million Norwegian crowns ($1.52 million) and will be delivered in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4537 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)

