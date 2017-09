BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare Q3 EBITDA loss up to NOK 8.2 million

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA

* Q3 EBITDA loss 8.2 million Norwegian crowns versus loss 3.6 million crowns

* Q3 operating revenue 1.7 million crowns versus 25.5 million crowns

* Q3 pre-tax loss 13.8 million crowns versus loss 8.5 million crowns

* Says increased customer base will provide improved revenues in 2015

* Says HBC expects large volumes in pet nutrition in 2015 and 2016

* Says expects higher turnover and better margins in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)