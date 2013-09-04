FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bidder increases offer for metal powder firm Hoganas
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

Bidder increases offer for metal powder firm Hoganas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A consortium bidding for Swedish metal powders firm Hoganas said on Wednesday it was raising its bid for a second time, to 337.50 Swedish crowns ($51) per share.

The bidder, a group consisting of the Wallenberg family and minority Hoganas shareholder Lindengruppen, said they had agreed to buy around 12.1 percent of shares from Didner & Gerge Fonder and Swedbank Robur funds - conditional on the group gaining 90 percent of the shares in the firm.

The bidding group, H Intressenter, already controlled 51.2 percent of shares and 61.4 percent of voting rights in Hoganas after an earlier offer.

Shareholders who accepted the most recent offer, at 325 crowns per share, will be compensated if the raised offer goes through, the bidder said. ($1 = 6.6171 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Pravin Char)

