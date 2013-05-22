FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Board recommends accepting raised offer for Hoganas
May 22, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Board recommends accepting raised offer for Hoganas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bid raised to 325 crowns per share from 310 crowns

* Board recommends bid

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Management at Swedish metal powders firm on Wednesday told shareholders to accept a raised buyout offer of 325 crowns per share from Sweden’s Wallenberg family and minority shareholder Lindengruppen.

Shareholders had rejected an earlier offer from the consortium of bidders, who started with around a third of shares and have been seeking to reach a holding of 90 percent with the aim of taking the company private.

“The board of directors has unanimously decided to recommend all shareholders in Hoganas to accept the offer,” the company’s board said in a statement.

Hoganas, a big supplier to the auto industry, had sales of around 6.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.01 billion) in 2012.

The bidders, who want to take Hoganas private, launched their initial offer in February conditional upon getting the support of 90 percent of Hoganas’ shareholders.

The first offer was rejected by fund groups with around 11 percent of voting rights in the firm.

The new offer period runs to June 20. ($1 = 6.6472 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Patrick Graham)

