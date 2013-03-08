FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders with 11 pct of Hoganas votes reject takeover bid
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 8, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Shareholders with 11 pct of Hoganas votes reject takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - Owners of around 11 percent of the voting rights in Swedish metals powders firm Hoganas rejected on Friday a 320 crowns per share in cash buyout offer for the world’s biggest producer of iron and metals powders.

Didner & Gerge Fonder and Lannebo Fonder, with around 14 percent of the shares and 11 percent of votes in Hoganas, said they would not accept the bid at the current level.

In February, Foundation Asset Management, which manages assets owned by three Wallenberg foundations, joined Hoganas’s current minority owner, Lindengruppen, in launching a bid to take the firm private. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.