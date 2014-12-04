Hohn's hedge fund doubles donations, trims allocation to ex-wife's charity

LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Chris Hohn’s firm nearly doubled its charitable donations in the year to end-February 2014, filings with Britain’s Companies House show, following the best return in his $8 billion-plus fund since 2005.

However, Hohn, who has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Jamie Cooper-Hohn 337 million pounds in the largest divorce settlement in British legal history, has been less generous to the charity he co-founded with his former wife.

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) is one of the top private charities in the world with $4 billion in assets.

Hohn’s hedge fund firm, The Children’s Investment Fund Management, donated 674,346 pounds ($1.06 million) to charities in the year to the end of February, up from 365,916 pounds during the previous year, the filings showed.

While it allocated much more than that to CIFF subsidiary CIFF (UK) Trading Ltd, at 4.9 million pounds, it marked a substantial drop from 14.3 million pounds during the previous financial year.

The hedge fund’s profit for the financial year ending February 2014 more than doubled to 68.7 million pounds ($107.87 million), up from 31.5 million pounds in the year earlier period.

His fund returned nearly 46.5 percent last year, its best since 2005, when it had gained 49.7 percent, according to a letter to investors obtained by Reuters.

An email to Hohn’s firm seeking comment was unanswered.

($1 = 0.6369 British Pounds)