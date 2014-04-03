FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Hokkaido Elec draws on fund to shore up finances
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Hokkaido Elec draws on fund to shore up finances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese utility Hokkaido Electric Power Co said on Thursday it has received the permission from the trade minister to dip into special reserves to shore up finances.

The move which would help improve its bottom line for the year that started on April 1 by 19.3 billion yen ($186.1 million).

The company had applied on April 1 to withdraw all of the funds reserved for dealing effectively with fluctuations in hydro power generation as it faces a third year of financial losses. The move would help its net income or loss for the current business year by the same amount.

The northern utility is asking the government-owned Development Bank of Japan to buy 50 billion yen ($482.07 million) worth of preferred shares in the company, a source with knowledge of the matter has told Reuters. ($1 = 103.7200 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kim Coghill)

