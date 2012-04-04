Hokkaido Elec shut coal-fired unit after steam leak

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Hokkaido Electric Power Co said it has suspended operations of the 175 megawatt coal-fired No.1 unit at its Naie plant since Wednesday morning after steam leaked from a boiler.

The company is investigating the problem, Hokkaido said in a statement.

Japan’s utilities have been under pressure to run fossil fuel plants harder than usual in the past several months to meet a fall in nuclear generation amid safety concerns after the Fukushima radiation crisis.