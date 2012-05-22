FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hoku fires workers at Idaho polysilicon plant
May 22, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hoku fires workers at Idaho polysilicon plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Solar products maker Hoku Corp fired about 100 workers at its under-construction polysilicon production plant in Idaho to save on cash.

The company has already stopped construction activity at the plant, which is owned by unit Hoku Materials, as it failed to raise funds to pay contractors and other liabilities.

The plant was to begin production in fiscal 2013, Hoku had said earlier.

Some lienholders have begun foreclosure proceedings in Idaho courts because of delays in paying construction obligations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hoku’s liability was $278.8 million at March-end, according to preliminary estimates. Hoku Materials had about $74.4 million in accounts payable, the company said.

Hoku also said it stopped business activities and terminated all staff at its unit Tianwei Solar USA Inc, which was formed in 2011 to market Tianwei New Energy Holdings Co’s solar panels in the Americas. The company did not provide details on the number of employees at the unit.

Tianwei New Energy is Hoku’s parent.

