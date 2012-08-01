FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hokuriku Elec preparing to issue Y20 bln bonds in Aug-Mizuho
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012

Hokuriku Elec preparing to issue Y20 bln bonds in Aug-Mizuho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Hokuriku Electric Power Co is preparing to issue 20 billion yen ($256 million) worth of 10-year straight bonds in August, Mizuho Securities said on Wednesday.

Hokuriku has appointed Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities as lead underwriters, Mizuho said in a statement.

Kyushu Electric is also preparing a five-year straight bond issue, Mizuho said on Monday. Hokuriku Electric and Kyushu Electric would be the fourth and fifth Japanese utilities with nuclear power plants to issue bonds after the Fukushima nuclear crisis, following Tohoku Electric, Kansai Electric and Chugoku Electric. ($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
