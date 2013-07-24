FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim increases stake in India's Ambuja Cements
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 24, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 4 years

Holcim increases stake in India's Ambuja Cements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday it would increase its stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd as part of a restructuring of its operations in India.

Holcim will increase its shareholding in Ambuja to 61.39 percent from its current stake of just over 50 percent, the Zurich-based firm said in a statement.

Ambuja will in turn acquire Holcim’s 50.01 percent stake in ACC Ltd. Both Ambuja and ACC will continue to operate as separate entities.

“The transaction is expected to be neutral on Holcim’s earnings per share in the first full year following the completion of the transaction and accretive thereafter”, said Chief Executive Bernard Fontana. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.