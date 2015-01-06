BRIEF-Holcim and Cemex close their series of transactions in Europe

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Holcim Ltd :

* Says Holcim and Cemex announce successful completion of its series of transactions in Europe

* Holcim acquired activities of Cemex in West Germany and the Netherlands, while Holcim Czech Republic including all local subsidiaries was acquired by Cemex

* Says in Spain, Cemex bought Holcim’s Gador cement plant and Yeles grinder while Holcim retains its remaining activities

* As a result of these transactions, Cemex paid Holcim 45 million euros ($53.79 million) in cash Source text: bit.ly/1tL0yMB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)