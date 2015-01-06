FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Holcim and Cemex close their series of transactions in Europe
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 6, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Holcim and Cemex close their series of transactions in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Holcim Ltd :

* Says Holcim and Cemex announce successful completion of its series of transactions in Europe

* Holcim acquired activities of Cemex in West Germany and the Netherlands, while Holcim Czech Republic including all local subsidiaries was acquired by Cemex

* Says in Spain, Cemex bought Holcim’s Gador cement plant and Yeles grinder while Holcim retains its remaining activities

* As a result of these transactions, Cemex paid Holcim 45 million euros ($53.79 million) in cash Source text: bit.ly/1tL0yMB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8365 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.