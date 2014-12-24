BRIEF-Holcim and Lafarge select future Executive Committee to head combined company

Dec 24(Reuters) - Holcim Ltd :

* Said on Tuesday future CEO, Bruno Lafont, will head up a project team of 10 managers who will lead the transition until completion of merger

* Said once merger is finalized, members of this project team will be officially appointed members of Executive Committee of proposed combined company by future Board

* Said until then, the role of project team will be limited to integration planning which will be implemented after closing Source text - bit.ly/1x2WhTD

Further company coverage: