EU regulators to clear Holcim, Cemex deal in Germany - sources
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to clear Holcim, Cemex deal in Germany - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will approve a German asset swap deal between Swiss cement company Holcim and Mexican peer Cemex , two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission is now investigating Holcim’s plan to acquire Cemex’s operations in Germany and a second deal under which Cemex will take over Holcim’s Spanish business.

The sources said the EU competition authority will clear the German deal unconditionally.

The Commission is scheduled to decide on the German deal by July 8 and the Spanish case by Sept. 5. The companies unveiled the asset swap in August last year, which will boost Cemex’s footprint in Europe. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

