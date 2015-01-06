FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim and Cemex close series of European deals
January 6, 2015

Holcim and Cemex close series of European deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Monday it had closed a series of transactions with Mexico’s Cemex in Europe.

Holcim acquired Cemex’s operations in western Germany and the Netherlands while the Mexican group acquired all of Holcim’s assets in the Czech Republic.

Cemex also paid Holcim 45 million euros ($53.81 million) in cash for two cement operations in Spain.

These transactions are separate from a series of assets that Holcim must sell in order to secure regulatory approval for its merger with France’s Lafarge. ($1 = 0.8363 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alan Raybould)

