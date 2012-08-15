FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Price hikes, cost cuts boost Holcim Q2 profits
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 15, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Price hikes, cost cuts boost Holcim Q2 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Holcim, the world’s second largest cement maker, said on Wednesday price hikes and cost cuts would help it achieve it financial targets as second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Holcim, which competes with France’s Lafarge, Mexico’s Cemex and Germany’s HeidelbergCement , is targeting a rise in operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.54 billion) by the end of 2014, with at least 150 million of that in 2012.

Net profit for the quarter rose 9.2 percent to 379 million Swiss francs on sales of 5.6 billion francs, underpinned by a recovery in the U.S. construction industry and strength in emerging markets.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast on average a net profit of 377 million Swiss francs and sales of 5.69 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs Reporting by Andrew Thompson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.