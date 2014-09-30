FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim nominates Urs Bleisch to executive committee
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 30, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Holcim nominates Urs Bleisch to executive committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated to join its executive committee.

Bleisch will keep his current responsibilities for Holcim Technology Ltd, Holcim Group Services Ltd, and the project management office of the Holcim Leadership Journey, the company said in a statement.

The company also said Alain Bourguignon, area manager for Canada, Britain, and the United States, and a member of Holcim’s senior management, supported by Marc Soulé, senior vice president for performance management at Lafarge, would be seconded to a joint divestment panel set up by Holcim and Lafarge in anticipation of their planned merger.

The nominations take effect from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.