UPDATE 1-Holcim raises 296 mln Sfr in share placement
March 27, 2012 / 7:47 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Holcim raises 296 mln Sfr in share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Holcim sells 5 mln treasury shares

* Using money for general corporate purposes

* Sold at 59.25 Sfr per share (Recasts, adds details, analyst comment, shares)

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Holcim has raised 296 million Swiss francs by selling 5 million treasury shares, the Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday.

Holcim, which competes with France’s Lafarge, Mexico’s Cemex and Germany’s HeidelbergCement , said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Holcim sold the shares at 59.25 francs per share. The placement corresponds to around 1.5 percent of outstanding share capital.

“We welcome any measures which strengthen Holcim’s balance sheet. However, in the short term it will somewhat put a cap on Holcim’s share price,” Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold said.

At 0737 GMT, Holcim shares were trading 2.3 percent weaker at 59.70 francs, making it the worst performer in the Swiss blue-chip index. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

