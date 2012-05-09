FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harsh European winter hits Holcim Q1 profit
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Harsh European winter hits Holcim Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters) - Holcim, the world’s second largest cement maker said on Wednesday it would keep a firms grip on costs and pass on inflation-induced increases after a harsh European winter hit net profit in the first quarter.

“In contrast to last year’s mild climate, the harsh winter brought many construction sites in Western and Eastern Europe to a temporary standstill in February,” the company said in a statement.

Net profit after minorities was 10 million Swiss francs, falling sharply short of the 41.2 million Swiss francs average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Energy-hungry cement makers are grappling with high costs for fuels, such as coal, diesel and oil, which are used in vast amounts during the manufacturing process. They also have high electricity costs as ingredients have to be crushed and burned.

European rivals Lafarge of France and Germany’s HeidelbergCement plan to push through price hikes to offset soaring energy costs. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

