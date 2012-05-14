FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim looks to add 1.5 bln Sfr to operating profit
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Holcim looks to add 1.5 bln Sfr to operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Holcim, the world’s second largest cement maker, said on Monday it was launching a targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014.

The programme’s aims include increasing fixed cost savings, improving energy efficiency, increasing use of alternative fuels and raw materials, cutting logistics costs and reducing net working capital.

The company said it expected to achieve a positive impact of at least 150 million Swiss francs in 2012, and anticipated one-off costs of less than 200 million francs to complete the programme.

The company also said it could make some selective divestments. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.