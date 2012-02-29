FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Holcim sees cement demand rising in emerging mkts
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

Holcim sees cement demand rising in emerging mkts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Holcim, the world’s second-largest cement maker, expects demand for building materials to rise in 2012, after it posted less of a net loss than expected in the fourth quarter.

The Swiss cement maker posted a fourth quarter net loss of 438 million Swiss francs ($487.91 million), largely due to an already announced 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge due to slumping demand for cement and restructuring at a South African business.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of 521 million francs for Holcim, which competes with Mexico’s Cemex and France’s Lafarge.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.