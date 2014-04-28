Holcim says has "huge" interest for disposals

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said there is considerable interest from industry players and private equity for assets it must sell ahead of its merger with France’s Lafarge.

Holcim announced a deal three weeks ago to merge with France’s Lafarge and is expected to sell some 5 billion euros ($6.85 billion) of assets to persuade competition regulators to allow the tie-up to go ahead.

“There is huge (...) market interest,” Chief Executive Bernard Fontana told a conference call on Monday, adding the company had seen interest from across the industry, including players in mature and emerging markets as well as private equity.