Holcim proposes share-exchange changes in Lafarge cement deal - Bloomberg
March 16, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim proposes share-exchange changes in Lafarge cement deal - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd has proposed changes to its planned merger with Lafarge SA aimed at saving the deal by modifying the share-exchange ratio and management structure, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing anonymous sources.

Holcim is now proposing that Lafarge adopt a 0.875 weighting, while Lafarge has signaled it will counter with a weighting of 0.93 to clinch a deal to create the world’s biggest cement company, Bloomberg said. Originally, the ratio was 1:1, the article said.

Holcim is also pushing for a change in management including the chief executive officer of the merged company, Bloomberg said. Lafarge CEO Bruno Lafont had been picked to lead the new company, Bloomberg said.

Representatives for the companies were scheduled to meet as early as Monday, according to the article. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Christian Plumb)

