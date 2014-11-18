FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim says expects other competition clearances by end of Feb
November 18, 2014

Holcim says expects other competition clearances by end of Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Tuesday it had received competition clearance for its planned merger with France’s Lafarge from seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected between end-November and end- February.

The Jona-based company also reaffirmed it expected to complete the merger within the first six months of 2015 in slides that were posted on its website ahead of a presentation to be delivered by Chief Executive Bernard Fontana at its investor day event in Zurich.

The mooted merger with Lafarge will create the world’s largest cement group with over $40 billion in annual sales, but the deal is to be accompanied by billions of dollars worth of asset disposals in order to secure regulatory approval worldwide. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

