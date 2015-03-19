FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRH EGM goes ahead under Lafarge/Holcim deal cloud
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

CRH EGM goes ahead under Lafarge/Holcim deal cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 19 (Reuters) - Irish cement firm CRH began on Thursday its EGM to approve the purchase of assets to be spun off from the planned merger of industry giants Lafarge and Holcim even though the deal to create the industry leader still hangs in the balance.

CRH has agreed to buy a chunk of European assets from the pairing to help them get antitrust clearance.

Holcim has called a halt to the deal saying it wants to change the share exchange ratio and has problems with proposed governance. The companies are discussing a new leadership for the combined group which would give Lafarge’s boss Bruno Lafont a lesser role, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.