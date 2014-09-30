UPDATE 1-Holcim and Lafarge step up plans to divest assets

* Managers seconded to committee for asset divestments

* Companies plan for spin off alongside possible sales

* Divestments needed to win approval for mega-merger (Changes slug, adds analyst, details, background)

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Cement makers Holcim and Lafarge are stepping up plans to shed assets in order to win clearance from competition regulators for their planned mega-merger, including possibly spinning them off into a new company.

Holcim said on Tuesday the two firms were seconding one senior manager each to a committee responsible for divesting assets that would look at options including setting up a new business as well as outright sales.

Analysts have mostly assumed until now that the two companies would sell the assets. However, Holcim said on Tuesday the firms did not have a preferred option at this stage.

The Lafarge-Holcim merger, unveiled in April, aims to create the world’s largest cement group with $44 billion in yearly sales. It would be the industry’s biggest ever tie-up.

The firms are seeking buyers for Holcim’s French activities, Lafarge’s German ones and other operations in Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Britain, Canada, the Philippines, Mauritius and Brazil. That would affect some 10,000 workers and account for about 3.5 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of sales.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2015.

Holcim said the seconded managers were Alain Bourguignon, a member of Holcim’s senior management and area manager for Canada, Britain, and the United States, and Marc Soule, senior vice president for performance management at Lafarge.

“In their new roles, they will conduct management presentations to potential buyers of the assets Holcim and Lafarge proposed for divestment,” Holcim said in a statement.

“They will also prepare the option of divesting these assets, including the option of separating these out in a single package, either in Europe or worldwide.”

In the event of a spin-off, Bourguignon and Soule would be the chief executive and chief financial officer respectively of any new business, Holcim said.

Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Martin Huesler said he still expected the companies to sell assets rather than spin them off.

“A spin-off would most likely happen only if there is a lack of a better alternative ... Both firms are in debt so a cash deal would be better,” he said.

Irish cement maker CRH is exploring a bid for the assets, while Turkey’s Sabanci Holding is interested in some of them, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

Holcim also said on Tuesday Urs Bleisch had been nominated to join its executive committee.