FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday it would cut 120 jobs in Switzerland, ahead of its merger with French peer Lafarge .

Lafarge said on Tuesday it plans to cut 380 jobs.

Lafarge and Holcim have agreed to merge to create the world’s biggest cement maker. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Miral Fahmy)