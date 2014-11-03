FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim third-quarter sales and profit fall
November 3, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Holcim third-quarter sales and profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim posted a drop in quarterly sales and profit on Monday as a higher volumes in India and the United States failed to offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and Latin America.

The Jona-based company, which is in the process of merging with France’s Lafarge, said third-quarter sales slipped 2.1 percent to 5.18 billion Swiss francs (5.4 billion), generating net income attributable to shareholders of 447 million francs, down 4.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales of 5.27 billion francs and net profit of 459 million francs. (1 US dollar = 0.9656 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

