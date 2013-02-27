FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim sees 2013 growth as fourth-quarter profit misses poll
February 27, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Holcim sees 2013 growth as fourth-quarter profit misses poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim expects higher cement sales and operating profit in 2013 after it posted a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

The world’s largest maker of cement by market capitalisation posted a fourth-quarter net loss after minorities of 161 million Swiss francs ($173.09 million), hit by $510 million of restructuring charges and write-offs of property and plant equipment announced in December.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a net loss of 98.1 million francs.

Cement makers have focussed on shaving costs and selling non-core assets to make up for rising fuel prices and overcapacity in a weak European market.

$1 = 0.9302 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
