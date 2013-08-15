Holcim posts flat second-quarter profit

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Holcim, the world’s largest cement maker, reported flat second-quarter profit as higher prices and cost cuts helped offset declining sales volumes particularly in India.

Sales fell 3 percent to 5.326 billion Swiss francs, while operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.169 million.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales to slip 3 percent to 5.425 billion and operating EBITDA to fall 4 percent to 1.138 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)