Holcim Q4 operating profit gain misses consensus
Holcim Q4 operating profit gain misses consensus

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim posted a slower-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter operating profit, hit by exchange rate effects in key markets.

Holcim said on Wednesday its quarterly operating profit climbed to 559 million Swiss francs ($629.40 million), while sales fell by 9 percent to 4.78 billion, both figures missing estimates.

A Reuters poll had forecast operating profit of 580 million francs and sales of 5.13 billion francs.

Holcim said it would propose a dividend payment 1.30 Swiss francs per registered share.

$1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
