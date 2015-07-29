FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cement maker Holcim's standalone operating profit drops
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 29, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Cement maker Holcim's standalone operating profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Second-quarter underlying operating profit at Swiss cement maker Holcim fell while like-for-like net sales edged up, the company said on Wednesday in its final stand-alone results before its merger with French partner Lafarge.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding merger-related costs fell a reported 7.4 percent to 941 million Swiss francs ($978 million), a drop of 3.0 percent on a like-for-like basis. Net sales rose 1.1 percent like-for-like to 4.73 billion, a fall of 3.4 percent on a reported basis.

It said cement volumes should increase in all group regions in 2015 with the exception of Europe and Africa Middle East.

$1 = 0.9622 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.