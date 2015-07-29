Cement maker Holcim's standalone operating profit drops

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Second-quarter underlying operating profit at Swiss cement maker Holcim fell while like-for-like net sales edged up, the company said on Wednesday in its final stand-alone results before its merger with French partner Lafarge.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding merger-related costs fell a reported 7.4 percent to 941 million Swiss francs ($978 million), a drop of 3.0 percent on a like-for-like basis. Net sales rose 1.1 percent like-for-like to 4.73 billion, a fall of 3.4 percent on a reported basis.

It said cement volumes should increase in all group regions in 2015 with the exception of Europe and Africa Middle East.