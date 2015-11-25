FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 25, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

LafargeHolcim reports Q3 operating profit below consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French construction materials giant, saw third-quarter operating profit slip 16.1 percent, more than analysts expected, as it restructured following its merger this year and as markets in China and Brazil slowed.

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.64 billion Swiss francs ($1.61 billion), the company said in a statement on Wednesday, below the 1.75 billion forecast by analysts.

Sales fell 8.7 percent to 7.83 billion Swiss francs, also just missing the 7.92 billion francs forecast by analysts.

The company proposed a dividend for 2015 of 1.50 francs, more than the 1.30 francs it had suggested earlier this year.

$1 = 1.0164 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
