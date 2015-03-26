Holcim launches up to $741.4 mln selldown in Siam City Cement-IFR

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim Ltd on Thursday launched an up to $741.4 million selldown of shares in Thailand’s second-largest cement company Siam City Cement PCL (SCCC), IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

Holcim is selling 63.29 million SCCC shares through its Thai Roc-Cem Ltd unit at an indicative range of between 350 baht and 381 baht, putting the total deal at up to 24.11 billion baht ($741 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

SCCC, controlled by Thailand’s Ratanarak family, had unveiled plans for the Holcim sale last month.

JPMorgan was hired as sole global coordinator for the sale, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 32.5200 baht) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Holmes)