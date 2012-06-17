FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The top films at the North American box office
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

The top films at the North American box office

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, June 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting June 15, led by “Madagascar 3” at No. 1 for the second straight week with $35.5 million, a c cording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted .......$ 35.5 million 2 (2) Prometheus ...............................$ 20.2 million 3 (*) Rock of Ages .............................$ 15.1 million

4 (3) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 13.8 million 5 (*) That’s My Boy ............................$ 13.0 million

6 (4) Men in Black 3 ...........................$ 10.0 million 7 (5) The Avengers .............................$ 8.8 million 8 (6) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ...........$ 2.2 million 9 (10) Moonrise Kingdom ....................... $ 2.2 million 10 (7) What To Expect When You’re Expecting ....$ 1.3 million

NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Avengers ..................................$ 586.7 million Men in Black 3 ................................$ 152.7 million Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 122.6 million Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted ............$ 120.5 million Prometheus ....................................$ 88.9 million What To Expect When You’re Expecting...........$ 38.8 million The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ................$ 35.1 million Rock of Ages ..................................$ 15.1 million That’s My Boy .................................$ 13.0 million

Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 6.8 million

“Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc’s Paramount Pictures.

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed “Rock of Ages.”

“Prometheus” was released by 20th Century Fox and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was distributed by Fox Searchlight, both units of News Corp.

Sony Corp’s film division released “That’s My Boy” and “MIB 3.”

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed ”Snow White and the Huntsman and division Focus Features released “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Walt Disney Co released “The Avengers.”

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.”

