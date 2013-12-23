FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to remove Jersey, Bermuda from tax-haven blacklist
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

France to remove Jersey, Bermuda from tax-haven blacklist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - France plans to remove Jersey and Bermuda from its list of uncooperative tax havens as a result of an improved exchange of information, the French finance ministry said on Monday.

France had added the two countries to its blacklist in August in a move paving the way for penalty taxes as it tries to crack down on tax evasion.

“As of today, Bermuda and Jersey have satisfied all of France’s requests for information, which will enable them to avoid reprisals contained in the law,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

France set up a blacklist of countries it considers to be opaque and uncooperative in tax matters, which are subject to sanctions in the form of additional taxes on all capital flowing to and from France.

The blacklist will be updated next year after Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve wrote to the relevant committees of the French lower and upper houses of parliament signalling progress by the two countries.

Governments worldwide are attempting to fight tax evasion and plug holes in their national coffers in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.