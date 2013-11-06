FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

hold-Hungary to offer up to EUR 900 mln bonds relating to Richter shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state asset manager MNV said on Wednesday it would offer up to 900 million euros worth of bonds due in 2019 relating to shares in Hungarian drug maker Richter to finance a 2014 exchangeable bond expiry, it said in a statement.

It said the proceeds from the offering would be used to finance the repurchase of 833 million euros worth of 4.4 percent exchangeable bonds due in 2014 issued by MNV.

MNV, which controls a 25.24 percent stake in Richter, said the offering allows the issuer to extend its debt maturity profile at an attractive interest rate without compromising Hungary’s stake in Richter. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Louise Heavens)

