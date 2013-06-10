Italy - Factors to watch on June 10

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Two Italian lawmakers have quit the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, a sign of trouble within the group that swept into parliament for the first time in February with a quarter of the national vote.

Last of two-day run-off vote in mayoral elections, including the city of Rome.

* The government is studying how to cut public expenses to fund a reduction in taxes on labour, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Sunday according to some newspapers.

DEBT CRISIS

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was “a little misunderstood” on Thursday and is open to taking more expansive measures to help growth, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases April industrial output data (0800 GMT) and Q1 final GDP data (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, and CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on June 13.

COMPANIES

* TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company expects the spin-off of its fixed-line network will trigger a reform of the rules aimed at supporting investments in the telecom sector, said Telecom Italia Chief Exectuive Marco Patuano in an interview with La Repubblica.

Telecom Italia aims to have 51 percent of the company which will own the fixed-line network, Patuano said.

FIAT

Fiat could look for a new China partner to help it manufacture Chrysler’s Jeep brand in the world’s largest car market in 2014, CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday.

Marchionne said Fiat “has everything we need” to relaunch its historic sports brand Alfa Romeo.

He also said that Fiat’s controlling shareholder Exor’s commitment to taking up its stake in a possible capital increase is positive.

Fiat could strike a deal to buy the part of Chrysler it does not already own at the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of the third one, the carmaker’s CEO said over the week-end.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven will get at least five offers for satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc is interested in buying assets that Italian insurer Unipol must sell as part of a merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

ENEL

Italy’s biggest utility was expecting to launch a hybrid bond of up to 3 billion euros on Monday but has put the launch back to the second part of the week to see if last week’s market volatility stabilises, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank holds a board meeting on Monday.

