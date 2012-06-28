FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Prompt gasoil strengthens on low stocks
#Energy
June 28, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Prompt gasoil strengthens on low stocks

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Prompt prices for Asian
gasoil strengthened on Thursday as stocks in Asia dwindled amid
refinery maintenance from June to July, traders said.
    The price difference between July and August rose seven
cents to a premium of 11 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed.
    This means that prompt July prices were stronger than
forward August prices, which makes storage of the product not
profitable.
    "The backwardation has gotten stronger as there is not a lot
of oil in the market," said a Singapore-based trader. "Once
refineries come back from maintenance, then that should ease the
strength in the prompt spreads, but right now the oil is not
there." 
    Singapore onshore jet and diesel stocks fell nearly 8
percent to reach their lowest in 27 weeks at 8.26 million
barrels in the week to June 27, latest data from the
International Enterprise showed.    
    India and Vietnam drew more than usual volumes from
Singapore tanks with Indian Oil Corp's Haldia and Gujarat plants
(IOC) and Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery are undergoing
maintenance in June, which has prompted them to seek prompt
barrels.
    Royal Dutch Shell Plc will partially shut its
500,000 bpd Singapore refinery for a month's maintenance from
early July, which is also expected to curb supply.
     
    But the gasoil price difference between August and September
was slightly weaker at five cents a barrel, which could mean
that the market might be more bearish once refinery maintenance
in the region completes.
    Furthermore, China's top refinery, Sinopec Corp,
plans to export at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel for June and a
similar volume for July through its trading arm, Unipec, marking
its first significant export in nearly six months, traders said.
    The exports come on the back of high diesel inventory in
China as demand remains weak due to a slowdown in economic
growth, traders said. 
   "With oil prices on a downward trend, traders have also
slowed down on their buying," a source familiar with the Chinese
market said. 
    The additional barrels should help to support the market,
traders said. 
    India's Hindustan Petroleum has offered a high sulphur
gasoil cargo from its Vizag plant. The company had planned to
shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker at its 166,000
bpd Vizag refinery from May-June. 
    It is unclear if the maintenance has been extended. The high
sulphur gasoil is used as feedstock to the secondary unit and is
usually only offered when a unit is shut for maintenance. 
   
 
    
    * TENDERS: HPCL has offered 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1
percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 22-26 from Vizag.
The tender closes on July 3 and is valid until July 4.
    
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil trades.
    - Mitsui Energy Trading Singapore sold 150,000 barrels for
loading over July 13-17 at a premium of $3.80 a barrel over the
average of July 12-18 Singapore quotes.
    - Total bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over July 18-22 from Brightoil at a premium of 10
cents a barrel over the average of July 18-24 Singapore quotes.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            107.53     0.67       0.63   106.86  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                   -0.05     0.00       0.00    -0.05  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           109.03     0.67       0.62   108.36  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.45     0.00       0.00     1.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           110.03     0.67       0.61   109.36  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.45     0.00       0.00     2.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 111.38     0.72       0.65   110.66  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                            
 GO 0.001 Diff                  3.80     0.05       1.33     3.75  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                108.41     0.63       0.58   107.78  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  0.02     0.00       0.00     0.02  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                      92.54     0.67       0.73    91.87              
 Gasoil M1                    107.60     0.68       0.64   106.92             
 Gasoil M1/M2                   0.11     0.07        N/A     0.04              
 Gasoil M2                    107.49     0.61       0.57   106.88             
 Regrade M1                     0.78    -0.06      -7.14     0.84               
 Regrade M2                     0.92     0.03       3.37     0.89               
 Jet M1                       108.38     0.62       0.58   107.76              
 Jet M1/M2                     -0.03    -0.02     200.00    -0.01               
 Jet M2                       108.41     0.64       0.59   107.77              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             16.86    -0.01      -0.06    16.87             
 Cracks M1                                                         
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.10     0.09       0.53    17.01             
 Cracks M2                                                         
 Jet Cracks M1                 17.64    -0.07      -0.40    17.71              
 Jet Cracks M2                 18.02     0.12       0.67    17.90              
 East-West M1                 -22.88     1.07      -4.47   -23.95              
 East-West M2                 -18.08     0.79      -4.19   -18.87              
 LGO M1                       824.50     4.00       0.49   820.50           
 LGO M1/M2                      5.63     0.25       4.65     5.38              
 LGO M2                       818.88     3.75       0.46   815.13           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            17.38    -0.16      -0.91    17.54             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            16.87    -0.03      -0.18    16.90             
 
    

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)

