Asia Distillates-Prompt gasoil strengthens on low stocks

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Prompt prices for Asian gasoil strengthened on Thursday as stocks in Asia dwindled amid refinery maintenance from June to July, traders said. The price difference between July and August rose seven cents to a premium of 11 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed. This means that prompt July prices were stronger than forward August prices, which makes storage of the product not profitable. "The backwardation has gotten stronger as there is not a lot of oil in the market," said a Singapore-based trader. "Once refineries come back from maintenance, then that should ease the strength in the prompt spreads, but right now the oil is not there." Singapore onshore jet and diesel stocks fell nearly 8 percent to reach their lowest in 27 weeks at 8.26 million barrels in the week to June 27, latest data from the International Enterprise showed. India and Vietnam drew more than usual volumes from Singapore tanks with Indian Oil Corp's Haldia and Gujarat plants (IOC) and Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery are undergoing maintenance in June, which has prompted them to seek prompt barrels. Royal Dutch Shell Plc will partially shut its 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery for a month's maintenance from early July, which is also expected to curb supply. But the gasoil price difference between August and September was slightly weaker at five cents a barrel, which could mean that the market might be more bearish once refinery maintenance in the region completes. Furthermore, China's top refinery, Sinopec Corp, plans to export at least 90,000 tonnes of diesel for June and a similar volume for July through its trading arm, Unipec, marking its first significant export in nearly six months, traders said. The exports come on the back of high diesel inventory in China as demand remains weak due to a slowdown in economic growth, traders said. "With oil prices on a downward trend, traders have also slowed down on their buying," a source familiar with the Chinese market said. The additional barrels should help to support the market, traders said. India's Hindustan Petroleum has offered a high sulphur gasoil cargo from its Vizag plant. The company had planned to shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker at its 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery from May-June. It is unclear if the maintenance has been extended. The high sulphur gasoil is used as feedstock to the secondary unit and is usually only offered when a unit is shut for maintenance. * TENDERS: HPCL has offered 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 22-26 from Vizag. The tender closes on July 3 and is valid until July 4. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Mitsui Energy Trading Singapore sold 150,000 barrels for loading over July 13-17 at a premium of $3.80 a barrel over the average of July 12-18 Singapore quotes. - Total bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 18-22 from Brightoil at a premium of 10 cents a barrel over the average of July 18-24 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 107.53 0.67 0.63 106.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.00 0.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 109.03 0.67 0.62 108.36 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.45 0.00 0.00 1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 110.03 0.67 0.61 109.36 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.00 0.00 2.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 111.38 0.72 0.65 110.66 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.80 0.05 1.33 3.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 108.41 0.63 0.58 107.78 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 92.54 0.67 0.73 91.87 Gasoil M1 107.60 0.68 0.64 106.92 Gasoil M1/M2 0.11 0.07 N/A 0.04 Gasoil M2 107.49 0.61 0.57 106.88 Regrade M1 0.78 -0.06 -7.14 0.84 Regrade M2 0.92 0.03 3.37 0.89 Jet M1 108.38 0.62 0.58 107.76 Jet M1/M2 -0.03 -0.02 200.00 -0.01 Jet M2 108.41 0.64 0.59 107.77 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.86 -0.01 -0.06 16.87 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.10 0.09 0.53 17.01 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.64 -0.07 -0.40 17.71 Jet Cracks M2 18.02 0.12 0.67 17.90 East-West M1 -22.88 1.07 -4.47 -23.95 East-West M2 -18.08 0.79 -4.19 -18.87 LGO M1 824.50 4.00 0.49 820.50 LGO M1/M2 5.63 0.25 4.65 5.38 LGO M2 818.88 3.75 0.46 815.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.38 -0.16 -0.91 17.54 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.87 -0.03 -0.18 16.90 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)