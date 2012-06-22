FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-NBA-Profile of NBA finals MVP LeBron James
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 22, 2012 / 4:11 AM / 5 years ago

FACTBOX-NBA-Profile of NBA finals MVP LeBron James

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Factbox on LeBron James, who was named on Thursday as the most valuable player (MVP) during the National Basketball Association final series.

* Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 27)

* Height: six feet eight inches (2.03 metres), 250 lbs (113 kilograms)

* Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003

* Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004

* Eight-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

* NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring

* Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing Olympics and bronze medal at 2004 Athens Olympics

* Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012)

* James is one of just eight players to have won the MVP award at least three times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone.

* Won his first NBA Championship with Miami in 2012 after previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011)

Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.