FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nordea Q4 profit beats forecast, to keep costs steady
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Nordea Q4 profit beats forecast, to keep costs steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by value, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday and said it would aim to have flat costs.

Operating profit for the period was 1.1 billion euros, beating a mean forecast for 985 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.0 billion.

The group said it would aim to reach a return on capital of 15 percent and keep its core tier one ratio above 13 percent. It would also seek to increase cost efficiency by 3 percent so that its costs were overall flat in the future. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.