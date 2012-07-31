SNB reports H1 profit, helped by forex positions

* The net result on forex positions amounts to 5.1 bln Sfr

* Watched for clues on how long it may sustain franc cap

* SNB was sharply criticized for big loss in 2010

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank recorded a profit 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($6.63 billion) for the first half of 2012, helped by a valuation gain on its foreign currency ho l dings, reinforcing its ability to keep the franc capped at 1.20 per euro.

It said the net result on forex positions amounted to 5.1 billion francs.

“The positive result was mainly due to interest and dividend income as well as price increases and capital gains of about 5.5 billion francs overall,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Due to its mountain of foreign exchange reserves, the Swiss central bank’s results are closely watched for any clues as to how long it may be able to sustain the cap on the safe-haven franc it set last September.

Over the last three years, it accumulated more than 300 billion Swiss francs ($309 billion) of foreign currencies - more than half of Switzerland’s annual output - as it sought to stem the franc’s rise against the euro and avert a recession.

In the first three months of the year, the SNB’s forex positions suffered a loss of 2.6 billion francs as the franc appreciated against the dollar and the euro.

The SNB’s results greatly depend on asset price swings. Only provisional conclusions for the annual result can be drawn from the half-year results, the SNB said. ($1 = 0.9811 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)