REFILE-Zurich Insurance Q1 net profit

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group beat expectations on Thursday with a 78 percent rise in first-quarter profit, thanks in part to very few natural catastrophes during the period and a rise in premium income.

The firm, previously known as Zurich Financial Services, recorded a net profit of $1.143 billion for the first three months of the year. A Reuters poll of analyst forecast a net profit of $997 million.

“(We saw) sustained momentum in developing high-potential growth markets,” Europe’s second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation said in a statement.

The strong rise in profit occurred in part because profit last year was blighted by an unusually high number of natural catastrophes such as the tsunami in Japan.