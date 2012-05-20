The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, May 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 18, led by “The Avengers” at No. 1 for a third straight weekend, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Avengers .........................$ 55.1 million
2 (*) Battleship ...........................$ 25.3 million
3 (*) The Dictator .........................$ 17.4 million
4 (2) Dark Shadows .........................$ 12.8 million
5 (*) What To Expect When You’re Expecting..$ 10.5 million
6 (8) The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel........$ 3.3 million
7 (4) Hunger Games .........................$ 3.0 million
8 (3) Think Like a Man......................$ 2.7 million
9 (5) The Lucky One ........................$ 1.8 million
10 (5) The Pirates! Band of Misfits..........$ 1.5 million NOTE: Last weekend’s rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
The Avengers ..............................$457.1 million
The Hunger Games ..........................$391.6 million
Think Like a Man ..........................$ 85.9 million
The Lucky One..............................$ 56.9 million
Dark Shadows...............................$ 50.9 million
The Pirates! Band of Misfits...............$ 25.4 million
Battleship ................................$ 25.3 million
The Dictator ..............................$ 24.4 million
What To Expect When You’re Expecting.......$ 10.5 million
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.............$ 8.2 million
Walt Disney Co released “Avengers.” Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures distributed “Battleship.” “The Dictator” was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Sony Corp’s film division released “Think Like a Man,” and “The Pirates! Band of Misfits.” Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “The Hunger Games.” Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed “Dark Shadows” and “The Lucky One.” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of News Corp.