4 months ago
Holland & Knight disqualified in lawsuit against Murex
#Westlaw News
May 1, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 4 months ago

Holland & Knight disqualified in lawsuit against Murex

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Holland & Knight cannot represent First NBC Bank in a civil fraud lawsuit against ethanol distributor Murex, a Manhattan federal judge ruled, saying that because Murex had been a client of the firm, an "appearance of disloyalty" existed.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Holland gained access to "significant confidential information" when it represented Murex, which could potentially be used against the ethanol company in the lawsuit by New Orleans-based First NBC Bank.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p2l1eK

