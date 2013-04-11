FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans crude-by-rail project
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-HollyFrontier plans crude-by-rail project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 11 (Reuters) - Independent refiner HollyFrontier Corp plans to build a rail facility at its New Mexico refining system in collaboration with logistics partnership Holly Energy Partners to enable access to various cheap inland U.S. crude oils, the companies said on Thursday.

The project, expected to be finished by early 2014, will connect to Holly Energy’s crude oil pipeline system in southeastern New Mexico. It will have an initial capacity of up to 70,000 barrels per day.

The project will enable HollyFrontier to tap different crude oil types including West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour and heavy Canadian crude. Its Artesia, New Mexico, refinery has a capacity of 105,000 bpd.

The companies also said the project will give producers in the region more takeaway options as output grows.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.