FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. refiner HollyFrontier's profit beats on higher margins
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. refiner HollyFrontier's profit beats on higher margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Compares with estimates, adds details)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as lower crude costs boosted refining margins.

The price difference between crude oil and refined products, or crack spreads, are rising because of a near 60 percent drop in global crude oil prices, benefiting refiners such as HollyFrontier.

The company's refinery gross margin per barrel rose 27 percent to $19.85 per produced barrel in the third quarter ended Sept.30, helped by a 35 percent slump in total operating costs and expenses. (1.usa.gov/1GN6Lhj)

Robust margins are prompting refiners to work at full capacity. Refinery production at HollyFrontier rose to 474,190 barrels per day (bpd) in the quarter, from 427,630 bpd, a year earlier.

HollyFrontier’s net income rose 12 percent to $196.3 million, or $1.04 per share.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned $1.79 per share, excluding items, higher than the average analyst estimate of $1.72. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.