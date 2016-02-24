US refiner HollyFrontier posts smaller loss as costs fall

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss as costs fell due to a slump in crude prices.

The net loss attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $43.9 million, or 24 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $222 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a charge of $244 million related to the value of the refiner’s inventory.

Sales and other revenue fell 31 percent to $2.94 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)